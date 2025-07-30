Aizawl, Jul 30 (PTI) BJP's Mizoram unit on Wednesday urged the Centre to expedite ongoing repair work on NH-306 and NH-6, which have been severely affected by monsoon-related damage, the party said in a statement.

NH-306, a certain stretch of which is called NH-6, is the primary lifeline of Mizoram linking the northeastern state with the rest of the country through Assam's Silchar town.

BJP state president K Beichhua called on Union Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday and apprised the challenges faced by Mizoram owing to the deplorable situation of the national highway, the statement said.

Beichhua urged the Union minister to look into the crisis and take remedial measures at the earliest, it said.

The BJP chief also submitted a proposal to construct a national highway linking Tripura with west Mizoram's Mamit district and then to Lunglei district and Zochachhuah, Mizoram's southernmost tip in Lawngtlai district, it said.

In response, Gadkari told Beichhua that he would look into the matter, the statement added.

Officials said the repair of the Sairang-Kawnpui sector of NH-6 is currently underway and is being executed by both the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and state PWD.

Despite the repairs, essential goods are still being transported, with over 100 trucks released daily, officials said. However, vehicle movement is often restricted due to the ongoing construction.

About 276 vehicles bound for Aizawl were stranded at Kawnpui and Rengtekawn near Kolasib, and 41 other vehicles heading for Assam were stranded at Khamrang near Sairang on Wednesday, they said.

Mizoram is currently grappling with the shortage of fuel and other essential commodities due to the dilapidated condition of NH-306/6, particularly the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch.

