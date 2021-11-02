Aizawl, Nov 2 (PTI) Ruling MNF candidate K Laldawngliana was leading by 976 votes in the bypoll to the Tuirial seat in Mizoram on Tuesday morning, as per the Election Commission.

The counting of votes began at 8 am at the Kolasib Government College amid tight security.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

ZPM candidate Laltlangmawi was at the second spot.

The bypoll to the seat in Kolasib district was being held after the death of sitting MLA Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

At least 81.28 per cent of the 17,911 electorate cast their votes in the bypoll on October 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)