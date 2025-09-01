Thenzawl (Mizoram) [India], September 1 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday inaugurated the 3rd Mithun Day and National Seminar on Integrated Mithun Farming at Thenzawl Auditorium, emphasising the importance of Mithun farming for strengthening Mizoram's rural economy and livestock sector.

According to a release, in his address, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed his delight at Mizoram being chosen as host for the national-level programme, stating that Mithun has been an integral part of the socio-economic fabric of the Northeast.

He highlighted that Mizoram currently spends nearly Rs 630 crore annually on meat consumption, of which around Rs 40 crore worth is imported from outside the state.

The Chief Minister noted that under the Mizoram Handholding Scheme, over 16,000 Progress Partners have already taken up livestock farming, reflecting people's trust in the sector as a sustainable livelihood.

He, however, stressed that challenges such as limited technology adoption, fodder scarcity, and lack of scientific breeding centres need to be addressed with the support of ICAR, NEC, and other research institutions.

He appreciated the initiatives of the Northeastern Council's Mithun Multiplication Centre at Lungkawlh and the Rashtriya Gokul Mission's Mithun Breed Development and Conservation Centre at Thenzawl.

The Mizoram Chief Minister stated that 41 villages in Mizoram heavily rely on Mithun farming, and the government's vision is to transform Mithun rearing from a subsistence to an entrepreneurial activity, creating market linkages within and outside Mizoram.

The Chief Minister also addressed the impact of African Swine Fever, which has forced many farmers to shift from piggery to goat farming.

He requested ICAR-CIRG to provide scientific guidance on suitable goat breeds for Mizoram's agro-climatic conditions to ensure sustainable growth in this sector.

The day's programme also included the release of literature, products, and technologies on Mithun, award distribution, and a National Seminar on Integrated Mithun, Goat, Poultry, and Pig farming, with experts from ICAR sharing research and strategies for integrated livestock development.

The event was graced by C. Lalsawivunga, Minister of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Mizoram, and Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister of Agriculture & Allied, Arunachal Pradesh as Guests of Honour, with Dr. Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR, New Delhi as Special Guest and also present were Iboyaima Meitei, Adviser, NEC, Lalsangliana, Secretary, AH&VD, Mizoram, and Dr. Girish Patil, Director, ICAR-NRCM, along with senior officials, scientists, and representatives from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

On the other hand, the Thenzawl Joint Village Council, NGOs, and the local community on Monday organised the Thenzawl Peace City Celebration at Jt. YMA Hall, Bazar Veng and the Mizoram Chief Minister of Mizoram and MLA of Thenzawl Lalduhoma, attended as Chief Guest, with B. Lalchhanzova, Minister of Supply, as Guest of Honour.

In his address, the Chief Minister said Mizoram needs modern, well-planned towns to meet the aspirations of its people. He noted that Thenzawl is uniquely suited to become Mizoram's first modern planned city owing to its location, balanced environment, and potential for orderly growth.

"Thenzawl Peace city is not meant to rival Aizawl, but to give Mizoram a modern planned city that is peaceful, well-organised, and future-ready," he stated.

Recounting his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister spoke about his career in the IPS and his resignation from the service to dedicate himself fully to the political struggle for peace in Mizoram.

He also recalled becoming the first MP to be disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law--another consequence of his unwavering commitment to the peace process. In 1986, Mizoram overcame turmoil and achieved the lasting peace it enjoys today, making it one of the most peaceful states in India.

He, therefore, requested the Prime Minister to establish a Peace City at Thenzawl.

In this function, Supply Minister B. Lalchhanzova, himself a native of Thenzawl, said the dream of making Thenzawl a township has long been cherished and that today's celebration marks the beginning of its fulfilment.

C Lalnunthara, President of Vantawng Group YMA, spoke on behalf of the people of Thenzawl, expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for his vision and saying the community is proud that Thenzawl has been chosen as the site for Mizoram's first modern planned city.

The programme was chaired by B. Lalrinliana, Chairman of Thenzawl Jt. VC, with Rev. Lalchhuanga delivering the invocation prayer. The function was well attended by the local community.

As earlier reported, the Central Government has approved Rs. 10 crore under MoHUA for the preparation of the Master Plan for Peace City at Thenzawl, covering 108 sq. km, with a capacity for about ten lakh residents.

On 22 July, a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the selection of a consultant was issued, and eighteen major companies have already expressed interest. Work on the project is expected to begin soon. (ANI)

