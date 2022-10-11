Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Mizoram election department deleted a total number of 1,992 names of Bru voters to date, informed a senior state election department official.

The state joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said that while the Tripura SEC officials seemed to have enrolled over 5,000 Bru voters, receipt of requests for corresponding deletion through the ERONet was relatively slow.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 46 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero.

Pachuau said that election officials of Mizoram-Tripura border Mamit district, Assam border Kolasib district and south Mizoram's Lunglei district had been instructed to immediately and automatically delete the names of Bru voters who had been enrolled in Tripura voters' lists as per the request for the corresponding deletion received from CEO Tripura through ERONet.

"Even after the Tripura High Court on September 26 directed the state election commission to complete enrolment of all the Brus being settled in the state in accordance with the quadripartite agreement signed on January 16, 2020, in Delhi, before the coming elections of village councils in Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council by early November, the receipt of enrolled Bru voters' names through ERONet continued at snail's pace", said Pachuau.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Promises Help for Mira Bhayandar City Development.

Around 6052 Bru voters comprising those enrolled in Mizoram electoral roll and new voters residing in Tripura have been enrolled in the electoral roll of Tripura so far, informed Pachuau. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)