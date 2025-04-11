Aizawl, Apr 11 (PTI) In an effort to address the ongoing water crisis in Mizoram's Lunglei town, the state government has decided to use tankers to meet the demand of the residents, an official said on Friday.

Lunglei, the second-largest town in the state after Aizawl, has been experiencing an acute water shortage since March due to the drying up of the Tlawng River, its primary water source.

The river's water level has dropped significantly because of an extended dry spell in the region.

An official said the government has decided to use tankers to ferry water from the Mat River, which flows between Zobawk in Lunglei district and Hnahthial town, and begin distribution within the Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) starting Saturday.

The move comes after an arrangement was made by Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Lalnilawma, along with four local legislators from Lunglei, he added.

He said the government will collaborate with the Lunglei Truck Owners' Association to distribute water to residents.

Officials claimed the region has not received rainfall since January, which has significantly depleted natural water sources.

PHE superintending engineer Zohmingliana said under current conditions, the department is able to pump only 1.5 million litres per day (MLD) from Tlawng River, while the daily requirement for Lunglei stands at 3.5 MLD.

"During normal times, we can pump water for 24 hours straight. But due to the sharp decline in water level, we can now operate pumps for only 9 to 13 hours a day," he added.

Zohmingliana also said residents have been collecting water on their own from streams, borewells (hand pumps) and 90 traditional waterholes, locally known as ‘Tuikhur', in and around Lunglei.

According to him, Lunglei and its surrounding areas have around 80,000 residents and more than 16,000 water tap connections.

He further mentioned that the government is currently constructing a concrete gravity dam on Tlawng River, which is expected to significantly improve water security in the area.

"If the dam project is completed on time, we may be able to avoid such a severe shortage next year," he said.

