Aizawl, Mar 31 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the decision to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in the northeast after decades.

Kambhampati stated that the region was experiencing peace due to the Union government's efforts.

"I, on behalf of the people of Mizoram, thank Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Amit Shah Ji for the historic decision of reducing disturbed areas under AFSPA. North-East is witnessing peace due to the efforts of GOI," he tweeted.

Zoramthanga also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Modi and Shah.

“Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji Shri @AmitShah ji. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #NorthEastIndia is One,” he wrote on Twitter.

The CM hailed the historic decision of the Centre as a wise step.

"A very bold yet wise decision from a government who truly cares about the developmental welfare of its own people.

"May this humane virtue of #Peace be a torch-bearing usher for countless prosperity to the North-Eastern Region (sic)," the chief minister said in another tweet, tagging chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced the reduction of disturbed areas under Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1.

"In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shi Narendra Modi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades," Shah said in a tweet.

He also said that the decision was taken in view of improved security situation and fast-tracked development in the northeast owing to the consistent efforts to bring lasting peace to the region.

AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone dead. The legislation allows the armed forces to control and maintain public order in areas designated as 'disturbed'.

It has been in force for decades in the three northeastern states.

Civil society groups and human rights activists in the northeast had been demanding its withdrawal from the region for its alleged draconian provisions.

