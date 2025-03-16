New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Mizoram Governor General VK Singh on Sunday expressed grief on the demise of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. Singh also offered his condolences to the family.

Taking to social media X, the Governor wrote "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. Heartfelt condolences to his family, especially his son, Lakshya Raj Mewar, during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

The Governor also shared a picture of the two of them from the time he was serving in the Army.

A member of the former Mewar royal family, Mewar passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 80.

A versatile and multifaceted personality, Shriji was known for his memory and keen interest in the technological advancements.

Earlier, the Chairman and Managing Trustee of Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation Udaipur and as a custodian of the rich historical legacy of Mewar, Shriji was actively involved in conserving and promoting the living heritage of the region apart from fostering employment-generating business activities as the Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels.

In 1984, he was entrusted with the responsibility of the Foundation and City Palace Museum by his revered father.

Shriji applied himself with rare devotion and commitment to the enormous task of revitalising the museum and the Foundation.

In the decades since, he has raised the bar in heritage conservation and with his foresight and leadership qualities, he has given a new dimension to the legacy of his forefathers by forging the way forward in heritage conservation in India. (ANI)

