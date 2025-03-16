New Delhi, March 16: A fire broke out in a cloth shop in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Sunday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. No one got injured in the incident, he said. Delhi: Fire Breaks out on Sixth Floor of Apartment in Dwarka, Two Women Rescued.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received a call at 10.20 am regarding blaze in a cloths shop," he said. The official said that it took firefighters about half an hour to doused the blaze.