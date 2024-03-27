Aizawl, Mar 27 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 43.4 lakh has been seized and one person arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid on Zote village close to the India-Myanmar border and seized 62 gm of heroin on Monday.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi, CMS of Five BJP-Ruled States Among Party's 40 Star Campaigners for Madhya Pradesh.

One person was also arrested in connection with the seizure, it said.

The seized heroin and the accused person have been handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Karnataka Police Arrests Bus Conductor of BMTC for Assaulting Female Passenger Over Ticket Dispute (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)