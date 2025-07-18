Aizawl, Jul 18 (PTI) Mizoram Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga on Friday called on Union minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi and held a detailed discussion on development of urban towns in the northeastern state, an official release said.

During the meeting, Sapdanga and the Union Housing, Urban Affairs and Power Minister Manohar Lal deliberated about strategies to develop urban areas and stressed the need to have proper drainage systems in towns to prevent flooding and other calamities, it said.

He also discussed ways to improve the solid waste management system in Mizoram and urged the Centre's support in this regard.

Later, Sapdanga also interacted with Expenditure Secretary Vuanlunmang Vualnam on issues related to funds, which are “pending for release from the Centre”, to execute developmental work in the state, the release said.

Vualnam assured Sapdanga that he will pursue the matter, it said.

