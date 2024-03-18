Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 18 (ANI): Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized heroin, gelatin sticks and detonators from the Champhai district on Monday. A special operation was conducted on Monday under the direct supervision of Pu Gavit Gogna, IPS, SDPO, Champhai, who visited Zokhawthar and supervised the teams personally, Mizoram police said.

In his presence, two successful seizures were made in joint operation along with Assam Rifles.

"198 soap cases containing 2.393 Kgs. of heroin having a market value of Rs 71,79,000 were recovered from two persons, namely B Liansanga (45) a driver from Lunglei Chanmari and R Malsawmthara (35) a handler from Tuipui Village, Champhai District," Mizoram police said.

The same was being transported from Myanmar to Zokhawthar in a vehicle driven and owned by B Liansanga. Hence, a case was registered at Zokhawthar Police Station.

"110 gelatin (neogel) sticks weighing 14.084 kg and 110 detonators were recovered from a couple, namely Biakrema (29) of Tiau Khawmawi village, Chin state, Myanmar and Ramthazuali (28) of Tiau Khawmawi village, Chin state, Myanmar," Mizoram police further said.

The same was in process of being transported from Zokhawthar to the Myanmar side by using a two-wheeler driven and owned by the accused. Hence, a case was registered at Zokhawthar Police Station.

Joint interrogation and forward and backward linkages will be established for both cases. (ANI)

