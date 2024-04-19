Aizawl, Apr 19 (PTI) Around 10.27 per cent of the over 8.56 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram till 9 am, an election official said here.

Voting began at 7 am in all 1,276 polling stations across the state and will continue till 5 pm.

Six candidates, including a woman, are in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls.

