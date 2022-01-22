Aizawl, Jan 22 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram rose to 8,561 on Saturday as 1,116 more people tested positive for the infection and 1,045 recuperated from the disease, a bulletin said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Jobs for 22 Lakh Youths in IT Sector.

The fresh cases raised the tally to 1,58,368, while 1,49,227 people have been cured of the infection so far, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Mulls To Re-Open Schools As COVID-19 Cases Decline in the National Capital.

The death toll rose to 580 as four more people from Aizawl, Serchhip, Champhai and Kolasib districts succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

At least 222 children and 20 returnees from outside the northeastern state were among the new patients.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 19.35 per cent from 22.36 per cent the previous day, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery ratio among COVID-19 patients stood at 94.22 per cent.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 580, followed by Saitual at 170 and Mamit at 79.

The northeastern state has so far tested 16.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 5,766 on Friday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said over 7.86 lakh people have been inoculated till January 21, with six lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)