Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 19 (ANI): Mizoram reported 1151 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 204476 in the state.

The active cases stand at 9919 in the state and the death toll is 641.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls 2022: Thalapathy Vijay Casts Vote at Neelangari as Actor's 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' Contests the Elections.

The positivity rate stands at 22.01 per cent.

As many as 193916 patients have recovered until now. (ANI)

Also Read | UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 936 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)