Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 23 (ANI): Mizoram reported 1,285 news COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the state's Department of Information and Public relations on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the northeastern state stands at 9,845. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram has gone up to 1,59,653.

As many as 1,49,227 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. The death toll from COVID-19 in the state stands at 581.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,87,205, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

