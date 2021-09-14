Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], September 14 (ANI): Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,883 as 1,502 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 16.39 per cent.

Of the 1,502 fresh cases, 335 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 1087 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 59 through TrueNat tests and 21 cases were detected from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

Mizoram currently has 13,369 active COVID-19 cases, while 59,273 people have recovered from the infection.

At least 241 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with 8,497 cases followed by Kolasib with 828 and Lunglei with 805 active cases. (ANI)

