Aizawl, May 19 (PTI) Mizoram on Wednesday reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 9,252, an official said.

Of the 184 fresh cases, 82 were confirmed through RT- PCR test, four by TrueNat and 98 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

More than 41 children, including a 10-month old baby have also tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Of the fresh cases, Aizawl district reported 127 cases, Kolasib (36), Saitual (3), Lawngtlai (7), Serchhip (5), Lunglei (2) and one case each was reported from Siaha, Champhai, Khawzawl and Mamit districts.

While 68 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19, the rest 116 are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 2,129 active COVID-19 cases while 7,094 people have recovered from the disease, including 239 on Tuesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 29.

Mizoram has so far tested 3,52,902 samples for COVID- 19, including 2,598 on Tuesday.

The state has so far inoculated 2,34,249 people of which 51,952 people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)