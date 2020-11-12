Aizawl, Nov 12 (PTI) Twenty-five more people, including an 11-month-old baby, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the tally to 3,242, an official said on Thursday.

The state now has 552 active cases and the death toll remained unchanged at two.

The official said that 2,688 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the disease till date and the recovery rate is 82.92 per cent.

Of the new cases, 17 were reported from Aizawl district, five from Lawngtlai and three from Kolasib.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, four policemen and four children were among the newly infected people, the official said.

