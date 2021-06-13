Aizawl, Jun 13 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 count crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday as 346 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

The fresh cases, detected from 3,866 samples tested on Saturday, took the single-day infection rate to 8.94 per cent, he said.

The state's southern-most district Lawngtlai recorded the highest 154 new infections, displacing Aizawl from the top spot.

According to the official, fresh cases were detected at the remote Karlui village in the Lawngtlai district on June 10 and June 11 and the results could be updated only on Sunday due to poor internet connectivity.

Aizawl district reported 130 new cases, followed by Lunglei (22) and Siaha (20).

More than 59 children were among the newly-infected patients, the official said.

One patient has a travel history, while the remaining 345 were found to have contracted the infection locally, he said.

Of the new patients, 142 have symptoms.

Mizoram has so far reported 15,267 cases, of which 3,660 are active.

A total of 11,545 people have recovered from the infection, including 187 on Saturday.

In all, the state has reported 62 COVID deaths.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 2,85,982 people have been inoculated till Saturday, of which 53,226 people have received both doses of the COVID vaccines.

