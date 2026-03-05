VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: The Medical Travel Company (TMTC), in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of India (CCI India), hosted a high-level dialogue at Taj Mansingh, New Delhi to release "The New Geography of Care" - a landmark white paper outlining how economics, wait times and technology are repositioning India as a leading destination for advanced medical care.

The event brought together 27+ Ambassadors including Yemen, Iraq, the Arab League, Kenya, Guyana, Morocco, Rwanda, Vietnam, Belarus and Armenia, alongside CXOs and healthcare leaders from India's top hospital groups, including Medanta, Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Manipal, Fortis and Narayana Health.

A Global Healthcare System Under Strain

The white paper presents clear evidence that health systems across the world are facing structural pressure. Ageing populations, rising non-communicable diseases and shrinking clinical capacity have created severe access bottlenecks:

- The UK's elective waiting list now exceeds 7-8 million patients.

- Canada, Australia and parts of Europe report months-long delays for joint replacement, cancer care and specialist consultations.

- In the United States, affordability itself is the barrier, with healthcare spending nearing 18% of GDP.

These constraints have accelerated what the paper calls a "new geography of care" - where cross-border treatment becomes a rational, outcomes-driven choice rather than a last resort.

India's Expanding Role as a Global Medical Leader

Addressing participants, CCI India underscored India's well-established strengths in advanced medical treatments, specialised clinical expertise and cost-efficient healthcare delivery - attributes that continue to draw international patients seeking high-quality, predictable medical solutions. The discussion also highlighted India's growing prominence in holistic wellness, supported by global interest in Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy and traditional healing practices.

Against this global backdrop, the white paper shows India is uniquely positioned to serve as a high-quality, high-volume partner to international health systems:

- Complex cardiac, orthopaedic and oncology procedures cost 40-90% less than in the US/UK/EU.

- Indian hospital networks operate high-volume Centres of Excellence with outcomes aligned to global standards.

- Investments in robotics, precision radiotherapy, digital health and multidisciplinary care have significantly narrowed the technology gap.

- Post-COVID, India increasingly receives UK, Australian and Canadian patients seeking faster, guideline-concordant care.

The paper argues that India's opportunity lies in becoming a global standard-setter for ethical, governed Medical Value Travel - anchored in accreditation, transparent bundled pricing, formal aftercare and interoperable digital records.

TMTC: Building a Structured, Doctor-Led Pathway for Cross-Border Care

TMTC's leadership highlighted the need to replace today's fragmented medical tourism ecosystem with a single, clinically governed pathway. The white paper documents persistent gaps worldwide: opaque pricing, unregulated agents, inconsistent diagnostics, unclear "fit-to-fly" criteria and limited structured follow-up for returning patients.

Sahil Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, TMTC, said:

"Patients everywhere are trapped between long waits at home and unpredictable options abroad. TMTC brings structure, safety and continuity to that journey - end to end. And we're proud that India is where the world's first true end-to-end medical travel solution was born, not as a tourism product, but as a governed, clinically led pathway for world-class care."

A Shared Commitment to a Safer, More Predictable Global Care Pathway

Speaking at the event, Munindra Kumar, Director General of CCI India, emphasised the importance of a coordinated ecosystem that aligns hospitals, travel networks, insurers and government agencies to ensure predictable, high-quality outcomes for international patients. CCI India reaffirmed its commitment to promoting India as a trusted, world-class destination for medical and wellness tourism, while supporting initiatives that drive global collaboration and sectoral growth.

The dialogue concluded with a focused networking session between ambassadors, healthcare leaders and global partners to strengthen cooperation and expand bilateral medical corridors.

About The Medical Travel Company - www.themedicaltravelcompany.com

The Medical Travel Company has developed the world's first full stack platform for medical tourism. Its integrated service helps UK patients waiting for elective care access high-quality, affordable healthcare in India. The Medical Travel Company closes typical gaps in medical travel by ensuring UK doctor involvement at every stage, comprehensive post-surgery insurance, and complete support with travel, in-house after care and recovery logistics -- so patients experience a trusted, worry-free journey from start to finish. With steady, exponential user growth, The Medical Travel Company has been recognized as an innovator in cross-border healthcare.

About CCI India https://www.cciindia.org/

CCI India is a national industry body that works to strengthen India's economic growth through policy advocacy, sectoral development and global collaboration.

CCI India goes far beyond a typical chamber of commerce and works to ensure a growth- oriented business and investment climate in country and integrates national and international companies in an environment that transcends borders in the generation of active business products and services.

CCI India supports advocates and promotes forward-looking Public and Private Sector collaborations that contribute to the regional and global advancement of the business environment, professional development and technical innovation in the overall achievement of meaningful, diversified economic growth.

CCI India primary objective is the business expansion, advancement of trade, commerce and investment ecosystems besides policy advocacy and provides valuable policy insight, information, networking and business support services.

We serve as the first and most proactive, comprehensive point of contact for companies for market entry, business expansion, and doing business in India. We bring together people, policy, and programs focused on advancing cross-border business.

CCI INDIA acts as a catalyst for global companies to expand their business and smoothen operation in India and vice versa through joint ventures and market intelligence.

