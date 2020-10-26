Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 26 (ANI): As many as 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Mizoram, according to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

The total number of positive cases stands at 2,493, active cases at 290 while 2,203 people have been discharged so far in the state.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Motorcycle: 7 Things to Know.

No fatalities due to the disease were reported in Mizoram till Sunday.

With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Provide ‘All the Necessary Help’ After Car Carrying Sadhus Overturns in UP’s Kannauj.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)