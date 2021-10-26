Aizawl, Oct 26 (PTI) Mizoram reported 790 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 1.18 lakh, an official said.

Among the new patients were 160 children, he said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayer at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

The death toll rose to 414 as two more people succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positive rate was 9.43 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 8,380 samples.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Thane, No Causality Reported.

There are 8,093 active cases in the state at present.

Since Monday, 775 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 1.09 lakh.

The recovery rate is 92.80 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.35 per cent.

According to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), more than 12.78 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Mizoram has a population of around 11 lakh, as per the 2011 census.

The government has administered 12 lakh doses of COVID vaccines in the state till Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)