Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 18 (ANI): Mizoram recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which pushed the infection tally to 4,094, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Mizoram.

As per the state government, the total discharged cases in the state are 3,923. The active cases in the state are 164, while the death toll due to the infection is at seven.

The two new cases were confirmed through the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, three through Rapid Antigen Test and four cases were reported by TrueNat. (ANI)

