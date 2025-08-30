Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 30 (ANI): Mizoram is preparing for a historic milestone as the Bairabi-Sairang railway line nears completion, bringing the state capital Aizawl onto India's national railway map for the first time.

Spanning 51.38 kilometres, the project is designed to transform connectivity, reduce travel time, and open new opportunities for the people of the state.

The line has been built through some of the most challenging terrain in the Northeast. Engineers have constructed 48 tunnels with a combined length of over 12 kilometres, along with 142 bridges that include both major and minor structures.

Among these, Bridge No. 196 stands out at 104 metres in height, making it taller than the iconic Qutub Minar in Delhi. This makes it the highest bridge in this section and the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways.

The project also includes five road overbridges and six road underpasses to ensure seamless transport integration.

Progress on the project is significant, with around 95 per cent of physical work already completed and 97 per cent of the funds utilised. A successful trial run was conducted by the Northeast Frontier Railway in May 2025, followed by safety inspections in June.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has cleared the line for passenger operations with trains allowed to run at speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Once operational, the new route will cut down the Guwahati-Aizawl journey from a road trip of 14-18 hours to about 12 hours by train. The benefits go beyond travel convenience--faster access is expected to boost trade, tourism, education, healthcare, and employment, while also strengthening strategic connectivity in the border state.

The project is scheduled to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 September 2025, marking a landmark moment in Mizoram's modern history.

Nilanjam Dev, the Public Relations Officer (NFR), stated that PM Modi laid the foundation stone in 2014, and within 10 years, the project was completed. With this, Mizoram becomes the 4th northeast state to be directly connected to the Indian Railways network."

The newly built Sairang Railway Station, located just 12 km from Aizawl, will serve as the capital's rail gateway with two platforms, three tracks, and modern facilities. (ANI)

