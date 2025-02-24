Aizawl, Feb 24 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Monday urged the 16th Finance Commission to accord special consideration in terms of fund allocation, keeping in mind the state's difficult terrain, frequent natural disasters and water scarcity, officials said.

A Finance Commission team led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya is on a four-day visit to Mizoram.

The team members held a meeting with Chief Minister Lalduhoma to discuss fund allocation and development priorities for the state for the next five years, starting from the 2025-26 fiscal.

During the meeting, Lalduhoma informed the visiting Finance Commission team that despite its high literacy rate, Mizoram faces financial constraints and hurdles due to its mountainous terrain, lack of industrial opportunities, and high costs of essential goods and transportation, according to an official statement.

He urged the members to provide continued financial support to overcome these challenges and promote sustainable development in the state, it said.

Over 84 per cent of the state is under forest cover, making land availability a challenge, the CM said.

He stressed the importance of sustainable land use, conservation of forests, flora and fauna, and the need for special financial considerations to address these challenges.

Several key proposals from the Mizoram government, including support for skill development initiatives for the youth, optimal utilisation of bamboo resources, and the establishment of additional nursing schools and colleges were discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

