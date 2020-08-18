Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 18 (ANI): Mizoram has a total of 815 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, the Information and Public Relations Department of the Mizoram government said.

Out of the total cases, there are 436 active cases while 379 patients have been discharged. As of Tuesday, there are no fatalities due to COVID-19 reported in the state.

Also Read | Assamese Made Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in Assam Schools.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country's COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797.

Also Read | Flipkart Signs Pact With IIT-Patna for Joint Research in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The death toll had breached the 50-thousand mark on Monday, according to the Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)