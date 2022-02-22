Aizawl, Feb 22 (PTI) Mizoram reported 1,675 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, more than three times of what it had recorded a day earlier, taking the state's tally to 2,07,994, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 646 as three more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The state had registered 519 coronavirus cases and zero death the previous day.

The number of samples tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday and Monday is 7,352 and 1,914 respectively. Accordingly, the single-day positivity rate dipped to 22.78 per cent from 27.12 per cent the previous day, the official said.

The state has so far tested more than 18 lakh samples for COVID-19.

At least 1,674 people have recovered from the infection on Tuesday, raising the total recoveries to 1,99,394.

The northeastern state now has 7,954 active cases.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.87 per cent and the death rate is 0.31 per cent.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.45 lakh of them have received both doses.

