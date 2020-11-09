Ghaziabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh minister Rajpal Tyagi on Monday alleged that his younger son and BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi wants to implicate his elder son in a murder case of a relative.

The MLA has denied the allegations, saying, “I had told police that no innocent person should be booked in this case.”

The MLA said the investigation must be impartial and somebody is misguiding his father.

Naresh Tyagi (60), a contractor and maternal uncle of the MLA, was shot dead in Lohiya Nagar under the Sihani Gate police station on October 9 when he was going for a morning walk.

The former state cabinet minister alleged that his MLA son wanted to implicate his elder son Girish Tyagi in the case.

The ex-minister said Girish Tyagi intended to get his son Mohit and wife Rashmi elected to the district panchayat body, which is not liked by his MLA son.

The former minister said he had gone to Lucknow last month to meet the chief minister for the security of his elder son.

When he was coming out of the CM's residence, a car escorting him was intercepted by police and they asked about his elder son and tried to identify him by a photo, the former minister alleged.

Tyagi alleged that just after the murder, police reached Lucknow with his son's photo, which indicated conspiracy in the matter.

