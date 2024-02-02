Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) The political drama in Jharkhand shifted to Hyderabad on Friday with about 40 MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance in the state flying to the Telangana capital amid the coalition's fears that the BJP may attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote to be faced by the newly-formed Champai Soren government.

About 40 legislators arrived at the Begumpet airport here in two flights late afternoon, Congress sources said. AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi and state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar received the MLAs. The Congress, a major constituent of the alliance in Jharkhand, is in power in Telangana.

Also Read | Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

Soon after their arrival, the MLAs headed to the 'Leonia Holistic Destination' at Shamirpet on the city outskirts in luxury buses.

The sprawling facility offers extensive banquet halls, meeting and event facilities.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Teenager Boy Kills 40-Year-Old Mother With Metal Rod in Whitefield After Argument; Surrenders at Police Station.

Barricades have been placed on an approach road leading to the resort by the police and entry was restricted.

As part of routine security arrangements, the police personnel were deployed there, police said.

The JMM-led alliance MLAs sought to reach Hyderabad on Thursday itself from Ranchi, however, their flights could not take off due to poor visibility.

A senior leader of the ruling coalition had said in Ranchi that the decision to shift the legislators to Hyderabad was taken considering that the opposition BJP may make attempts to "poach" them.

"We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We can't take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs," the senior leader said.

A video released by the JMM-led coalition on Thursday showed the support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)