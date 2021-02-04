Aurangabad (Maha), Feb 4 (PTI) Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena stopped the car of Shiv Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire here on Thursday and demanded renaming of Aurangabad city.

The incident took place in Kranti Chowk area.

MNS district president Suhas Dashrathe and city president Satnam Singh Gulati stopped Khaire's car and threw pamphlets about the renaming demand.

The Shiv Sena, which shares power with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, itself had recently raised afresh the demand that Aurangabad, named for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, be renamed as Sambhaji Nagar.

Talking to media later, Khaire said, "The renaming will happen soon. The government has started the process."

