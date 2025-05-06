Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that mock drills for effective civil defence will be held in five major cities in the state on May 7 as part of nationwide exercise on the call of the Union Home Ministry.

The cities include state capital Bhopal along with Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni. The drills aim to simulate protective measures in case of attack or disaster, with special focus on safeguarding citizens.

During the address ahead of the cabinet meeting in the capital city, CM Yadav informed that in view of the current national and international circumstances, mock drills will be held on Wednesday in five cities Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni in the state. The drills will include activities like warning sirens, crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and evacuation plans.

The CM Yadav further highlighted that detailed guidelines are being issued to the District Collector and Superintendents of Police (SP) for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Indore Collector Asheesh Singh said that the state government would release detailed guidelines for the purpose on Tuesday evening. Though ahead of it, the district administration will hold a meeting of police, home guards, SDERF (State Disaster Emergency Response Force), Health department, Municipal Corporation and other departments concerned for the same.

All the volunteers related to civil defence have been called and necessary arrangements are also being made, he added.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence. The measures to be undertaken include the operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updating of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7. (ANI)

