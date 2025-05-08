Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was recorded in Jaipur, Alwar, Tonk, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Dausa districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, bringing down temperatures at several places.

In Tonk, the rain was accompanied by hailstorms.

According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), from Thursday morning to 5.30 pm, 10.8 mm of rain was recorded in Ajmer, 9 mm in Bhilwara, 7.9 mm in Dabok (Udaipur), 4.4 mm in Vanasthali, and 3 mm in Pilani.

The IMD said till 8.30 am on Thursday, 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rain was recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan, while 'light' to 'moderate' rain with thunder occurred in several places in western Rajasthan.

The highest rainfall recorded till 8.30 am was 12 cm in Sagwara of Dungarpur. This was followed by 7 cm of rain in Owari; 6 cm in Ghatol of Banswara; 5 cm in Nathdwara of Rajsamand; 5 cm each in Badi Sadari of Chittorgarh, Aspur of Dungarpur and Sarada of Udaipur. Other places saw 1-4 cm rainfall.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali, Sirohi, Jalore, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaisalmer on Friday.

The spokesperson of the department has expressed the possibility of 'light' to 'moderate' rain and thunderstorms in the southern, eastern and western parts of the state for the next 3-4 days.

He said the storm and rain is likely to reduce and temperatures increase by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the state from Monday or Tuesday.

There is no possibility of heatwave in the state for the next 5-6 days, the IMD spokesperson added.

