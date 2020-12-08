New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Modern medicine doctors across the country will hold a protest at over 10,000 public spots on Tuesday, against notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine enabling Postgraduate Ayurveda Surgery students to study and practise modern medicine and surgical procedures, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

"Public demonstrations on December 8 will be followed by withdrawal of non-essential non-COVID services on December 11 from 6 am to 6 pm. All emergency services will continue to function. OPD services will not be available and elective surgeries will not be posted," the association said in a press release on Monday.

The protest will be in small groups of 20 following Covid protocols between 12 noon to 2 pm today. The protest will be silent and peaceful. Cross-sections of doctors from medical colleges, government services, general practitioners, specialists, resident doctors and medical students will take part in the public demonstrations, IMA said.

"Modern medicine surgery is teamwork. Surgeries are carried out with the help of anaesthetists and several other backup services. These disciplines are a part of modern medicine and use drugs from modern medicine pharmacopoeia. The surgical procedures and techniques are defines and described in modern medicine textbooks," IMA added.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine recently amended the Indian Medicine Central Council (Postgraduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to include the regulation to allow the PG students of Ayurveda to practise general surgery. (ANI)

