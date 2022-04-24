Sasaram (Bihar) [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the health sector saw incremental work in the first 70 years after Independence but the Modi government has focused on it with a holistic approach and worked for rapid expansion of infrastructure.

Addressing the convocation of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Sasaram, Amit Shah said Bihar is a revered land and every part of its soil has the ability to provide energy.

"This is where Maharishi Vishwamitra, who composed the Gayatri Mantra was born, many steps related to the freedom movement were taken here, the first President of the country Dr Rajendra Prasad was born here. This is the land of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir, and Chanakya and Chandragupta. This is the land of Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan," Shah said.

Referring to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kaal, he said the effort should be to make the country number one in every field in the next 25 years.

"Our ancestors laid a strong foundation in the last 75 years. Now it is our responsibility that in the next 25 years when we will celebrate 100 years of our independence, our country should become number 1 in the world in all fields," he said.

He said due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIIMS had been approved for Darbhanga and IIM had been set up in Bodh Gaya and NIT in Patna.

"In 2013-14, the number of private and government medical colleges in the country was 387, today after eight years 596 medical colleges are there in the country," the minister said.

"Earlier 51,000 MBBS doctors used to study every year and today the number increased to 89,500. Earlier 31,130 post-graduate doctors used to pass out every year, today 72,000 PG doctors pass out every year to serve the people", he added. (ANI)

