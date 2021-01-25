Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Insensitive policies of the Modi government are to blame for the protesting farmer unions' decision to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

Farmer unions opposing the three contentious farm laws are going to take out a tractor parade on Tuesday. The unions claimed that around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in the parade which will move into the national capital from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).

"The insensitive policies of the Modi government have created an unprecedented atmosphere in the country where our farmers are forced to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day to protest against the new agricultural laws," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Earlier, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said thousands of farmers from Rajasthan have left for Delhi with their tractor trolleys, and the party stands with them.

