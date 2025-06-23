Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 23 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday praised the Centre's launch of Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian students and citizens from the conflict zone, calling it a testament to the Modi government's commitment to bringing every Indian home safely, regardless where they are in the world.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Tiwari said, "One policy of the Modi government which is praised in every corner of India is that without any discrimination, if even a single person of India is trapped in any trouble or tension, then we believe in bringing him back safely to India and for this India does whatever it has to do."

"Once again, the same has happened, and for this, the country is grateful to the Government of India, Prime Minister Modi," he added.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful evacuation efforts under Operation Sindhu, calling it a unique example of the Central government's 'nation first' policy.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said,"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even during a global crisis, India prioritises ensuring its citizens' security. In the middle of an ongoing war, a conflict-ridden country like Iran opening its airspace is a big win for India's foreign policy, diplomacy and India's reliability."

"'Operation Sindhu' is not only a homecoming of Indian students but is a live example of the PM Narendra Modi government's 'nation first' policy. Even earlier, during the Russia-Ukraine war or any natural calamity, India has given priority to security for its citizens," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs, through its XP Division, informed that the first group of evacuees, 161 Indian citizens who were earlier moved from Israel to Amman, Jordan, by road, will arrive at Delhi's Airport at 11:30 PM IST.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said that the Indian government has scheduled three additional evacuation flights from Iran over the next two to three days as part of its ongoing Operation Sindhu.

Speaking to reporters after receiving a new batch of 285 Indian nationals evacuated from the conflict-hit Iran at the Delhi Airport, Margherita said that 162 Indian nationals who had crossed into Jordan from Israel would be repatriated "within a day or two."

The group of 285 evacuees, who arrived on a special flight from Mashhad, included people from several states such as Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The evacuees were welcomed by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, after they landed at the Delhi Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

In a post on X, the MEA stated, "India's evacuation efforts continue under Operation Sindhu. MoS Shri Pabitra Margherita received 285 Indian nationals evacuated on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 22 June."

"With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran," it added. (ANI)

