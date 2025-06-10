New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, strongly countered the Congress party's criticism of the Modi government's performance over the past 11 years, asserting that the grand old party has "forfeited the right to criticise" in the court of the people.

Emphasising the transformative progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Minister said the Congress, which neglected the people's aspirations for more than six decades, now stands exposed before a new India that rewards performance and punishes apathy.

"Congress has lost all moral rights. They had destroyed the prospect of the Northeast when they misgoverned the country for more than six decades. The dark days of Congress governments were filled with violence, insurgency, terrorism that dragged our beautiful region into a vortex of deprivation, devastation, discord and division. Peace was a distant dream. This was reversed only with the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, who took decisive steps to transform the region, respect the aspirations of the people, find solutions, usher a new era of peace and brotherhood, and ultimately, transform it as the Growth Engine of new India," said Sarbananda Sonowal.

Addressing a press conference in Shillong, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the significant achievements of the PM Modi led government over 11 years and explained how it delivered unprecedented welfare benefits to every section of the society -- uplifting the poor 'Garib Kalyan', empowering the women 'Nari Shakti', transforming agriculture 'Krishak Kalyan' and empowering the youth through skill-based training and employment opportunities through innovative policy action via Start Up India or Digital India campaigns. Sonowal also underlined how more than 2.19 lakh farmers benefited from the Mission Organic Value Chain Development, 434 Farmer Producer Organisations formed, covering 1.73 lakh hectares.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, the Govt is working towards building Viksit Bharat during this Amrit Kala by focusing on 'Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan' (Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor). Over 81 crore people now receive free rations under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, more than 15 crore rural households have access to tap water under 'Har Ghar Jal', and Rs 3.7 lakh crore has been disbursed to farmers through PM-KISAN.

"Women's empowerment has seen historic strides--from 33 per cent reservation in legislatures under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to direct benefit transfers for more than 3.9 crore pregnant women, and the historic admission of women into the National Defence Academy (NDA)," he added.

Since 2014, the Modi government has brought the Northeast into the mainstream of India's development journey with unprecedented investment and focused attention. The Northeast has emerged transformative, "Insurgency has declined by 64 per cent since 2014, and AFSPA has been withdrawn from 75 per cent of the region," added Sonowal.

The government has approved over 3,600 projects worth Rs 44,859 crore, built 10 greenfield airports, and expanded connectivity and organic farming through focused missions. "Under PM Modi's leadership, the Northeast is being repositioned not as a peripheral zone, but as India's vital Gateway to the East, with peace, progress, and prosperity at its core," Sonowal further said.

Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the immense possibilities of the tourism sector in the region. Tourism-led growth has emerged as a key pillar of Meghalaya's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Sonowal said, "Shillong is a beautiful city, Meghalaya is a gift of Mother Earth. We must celebrate her with utmost sincerity and ensure sustainable development through harnessing the immense possibilities in the tourism sector. The boom in tourism in the state is a positive sign as Meghalaya has become a destination of choice for most domestic and international tourists visiting India. Meghalaya is a shining example of the success of schemes like Swadesh Darshan."

He said that the Modi Government sanctioned Rs 244 crore to boost Sustainable Tourism, which has created potential in iconic destinations like Umium Lake, Sohpetbneng, Krang Suri Falls, Siju Caves, and Nokrek Reserve, which are being transformed into world-class tourist attractions.

"From waterfall trails to the Meghalayan Age Cave Experience, the focus on sustainable and immersive tourism has revitalised local economies and created livelihood opportunities. Spiritual and heritage sites like Nartiang and Mawphlang villages are also being promoted under niche tourism categories, positioning Meghalaya as a vibrant destination within India's Northeast tourism circuit," he added.

Landmark initiatives such as establishing South Asia's largest cancer care network in Assam reflect the government's commitment to bridging decades of neglect. The recently held Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 further reinforced this vision, securing Rs 4.3 lakh crore in investment commitments that promise to unlock the region's economic potential and generate widespread employment.

"For decades under successive Congress Govts, the Northeast remained on the margins, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the region realised its true potential to become a centre of development, connectivity, and opportunity. The scale of investment and transformation we see today reflects our deep commitment to the people of the Northeast," said Sonowal.

Northeast is undergoing rapid development in connectivity, agriculture, and industry. Operational airports have increased from 9 in 2014 to 19 in 2024. The region is emerging as a hub for organic farming and edible oil production, with 3.3 lakh gatherers and over 19,000 SHGs supported under Van Dhan Vikas Yojana. The bamboo industry has also grown through reclassification and targeted missions. Healthcare and heritage conservation are also priorities. Cultural initiatives include a tribal museum in Manipur and the development of Sivasagar as a heritage site.

Speaking on the fiscal aid to Meghalaya, Sonowal said, "Meghalaya, backed by a 105 percent increase in central grants-in-aid, has seen a substantial scale-up in infrastructure & social welfare. Landmark initiatives include the Rs 22,864 crore Greenfield High-Speed Corridor between Mawlyngkhung and Panchgram, set to drastically improve regional connectivity & logistics. Over 540 km of National Highways have been constructed, and urban mobility projects in New Shillong and Tura are being implemented under PM-DevINE."

Welfare interventions such as post-metric scholarships for over 76,000 SC/ST/OBC students, Rs 2,331 crore disbursed under MUDRA loans, and a threefold increase in National Health Mission (NHM) funding have empowered communities across Meghalaya. These milestones reflect the Modi government's unwavering commitment to inclusive development, economic empowerment, and regional integration of the Northeast.

The Union Minister was joined by AL Hek, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Fisheries Department, Printing & Stationery Department, Secretariat Administration Department, Govt of Meghalaya; Rikman G Momin, State President, BJP (Meghalaya), Wankitbok Pohshna, State General Secretary and Convenor, BJP (Meghalaya), and Shanbor Shullai, MLA and Chairman, Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). (ANI)

