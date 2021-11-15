New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Congratulating people on the foundation day of Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is completely dedicated to the development of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said "Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand which is rich in natural beauty, mineral wealth, glorious history and culture."

"The Modi government is continuously dedicated to the development of this Tapo Bhoomi of sacrifice and struggle of Lord Birsa Munda. I wish for the progress and prosperity of the state," Shah further said.

It was on November 15 in 2000 when the Chhotanagpur area was segregated from the southern half of Bihar to give rise to another state named Jharkhand. By doing so, the latter became the 28th Indian state. (ANI)

