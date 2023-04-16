Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government should apologise to the nation for the "lapses that led to the Pulwama terror attack".

Wani, accompanied by more than a dozen Congress workers, visited Lethpora and paid floral tributes to the CRPF jawans who were killed in the attack in February 2019.

"This is the place where 40 CRPF jawans were blown up and martyred. Today, the entire nation is in tears because former governor Satyapal Malik has revealed that the government did not provide them aircraft to travel. If the aircraft had been provided, the jawans would not have been martyred," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home minister, defence minister and the entire government should apologise to the nation for the lapses which led to the Pulwama blast in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred," Wani told reporters at Lethpora.

