Varanasi, Jul 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,774 crore in Varanasi.

He unveiled the projects during a function at the Sampurnanand stadium in his Varanasi constituency.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Connect Education With Modern Ideas'.

The projects range from sectors like education to roads, railways and tourism among others.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the function.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 3-Day Seminar on National Education Policy in Varanasi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)