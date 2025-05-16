Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong stance on national security and Hindutva, stating that Prime Minister Modi promotes the ideology of Hindutva openly.

Speaking at a public event in Thane, Shinde said, "Balasaheb Thackeray has openly supported Modi ji when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Modi Ji, is the one who promotes the ideology of Hindutva... Whatever he does, he does it openly; he does not do it secretly. Today, who has done the work of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan? The country's Prime Minister, Modi ji, has done it..."

"Modi ji is the one who promotes the ideology of Hindutva. Whatever he does, he does it openly; he does not do it secretly. Today, who has responded to Pakistan's provocations? It is the country's Prime Minister, Modi ji," he said.

Further, in a stern warning to countries aligning with Pakistan, the Deputy CM also called for a public boycott.

"Any country that supports Pakistan will be boycotted. Turkey supported Pakistan, so the countrymen are upset with it and are boycotting its products," he stated.

On Thursday, as well, Shinde strongly supported the boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani goods, saying Turkey "committed the sin" of backing Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, "I welcome and appreciate the traders who have imposed a boycott on Turkey. Turkey committed the sin of supporting Pakistan, which has barbarically killed our innocent people. As a result, Turkey must be boycotted, and this exclusion is justified. To those receiving threats, I assure you that no harm will come to you...there is no need to fear Pakistan."

Shinde praised Rajasthan traders for their decision to boycott Turkish marble and Azerbaijani apples, calling it a "sign of patriotism." (ANI)

