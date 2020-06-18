Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Modi, Morrison Are in Sync, Have High Ambitions for Bilateral Ties, Says Australian Envoy to India

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 06:26 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Modi, Morrison Are in Sync, Have High Ambitions for Bilateral Ties, Says Australian Envoy to India

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison are in sync and have high ambitions to strengthen bilateral ties, the country's High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell said on Wednesday, recalling the recent elevation of ties to enhance comprehensive strategic partnership.

"We have at this moment in time two leaders (Modi and Morrison ) who are in sync and have a close and warm personal relationship and have high ambitions for our bilateral ties. So, in short, the future of the relationship is very bright indeed," said Farrell.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

Speaking at Vivekananda International Foundation over the issue of the future trajectory of Australia-India relations he said, "Australia-India watchers have long described the relationship as one of unrealized potential."

The Australian envoy's remark comes in the backdrop of multiple agreements signed between the two countries to further reaffirm their commitment to an enduring interest in a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, mutual logistics support (MLSA). The two sides also upgraded their `2+2' dialogue from the level of secretaries to that of ministers during the virtual meet between Modi and Morrison.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Focusing on the untapped potential of the bilateral relations, O' Farrell quoted an Australian foreign policy expert, Allan Gyngell, as saying that "every Australian Prime Minister since the end of World War II has 'discovered' India once and then failed to deliver."

He also reiterated support to India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. "And we see India's position as chair of the executive council of WHO as a positive and important development," the envoy added.

Talking about the established body of rules and norms that have underpinned the post-World War II era, he said that, "We have reason, unfortunately, to worry that Beijing is not as committed to this framework as we are."

"The most persistent and concerning of these is China's nine dash line claim over the entire South China Sea and its move to unilaterally alter the status quo in that region. These moves are not consistent with consensus building and dialogue, both principles Australia and India value highly," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Allan Gyngell Beijing envoy India South China South China Sea Vivekananda International Foundation
You might also like
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
World

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Football

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Health & Wellness

WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
News

Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement