Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a meeting of BJP national office bearers in Jaipur on May 20, the party's in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh said here.

The party will hold a three-day conclave from May 19 to 21 at a hotel on Delhi Road here, Singh said.

BJP president J P Nadda will chair a meeting of the party's national general secretaries on the evening of Thursday, he added.

Singh, a BJP general secretary, said the main meeting of the national office bearers will be held on May 20 which will be addressed by Prime Minister Modi virtually at 10 am.

He said four sessions will be held on May 20, and a meeting of general secretaries (organisation) will be held the next day.

"The political situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting," Singh told reporters, adding that 136 office bearers, including national level general secretaries, treasurers, vice presidents, and state presidents, will attend the meeting.

Nadda will arrive in Jaipur around 4 pm on Thursday. The BJP Rajasthan unit held a core committee meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the preparations for the conclave.

Besides Singh, the party's state president Satish Poonia, state general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Chaudhary, senior leader Omprakash Mathur, national secretary Alka Gurjar, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, state vice president and MP C P Joshi and other leaders attended the meeting.

