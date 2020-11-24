New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally inaugurate the third Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) on Thursday.

The summit is being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy from November 26-28, the PMO said.

Also Read | Avalanche Warning Issued for Higher Reaches in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs.

The theme for the RE-Invest 2020 is "Innovations for Sustainable Energy Transition", and it will discuss renewables and future energy choices, and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators.

It is expected to be attended by over 75 international ministerial delegations, over 1,000 global industry leaders and 50,000 delegates, the statement said.

Also Read | Love Jihad Ordinance Cleared by UP Cabinet Against Forced Religious Conversions, Offenders to be Jailed.

It aims to accelerate the worldwide effort to scale up development and deployment of renewable energy and connect the global investment community with Indian energy stakeholders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)