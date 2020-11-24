New Delhi, November 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that that the safety of COVID-19 vaccine is as important as the speed of the vaccine. During a virtual meeting with chief ministers of aa the states, PM Modi said that whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. He also asked the states to start working on cold storage facilities.

The Prime Minister stated, "Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities." India's COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 91.77 Lakh With 37,975 New COVID-19 Infections Reported in Past 24 Hours.

PM Narendra Modi's Statement:

Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities: PM pic.twitter.com/ZabSM4F8ZV — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

PM Modi asked the states to send detailed plans soon regarding vaccine distribution. He added, "It'll help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation. Vaccine work is ongoing, but I request you there should be no carelessness."

The Centre is also keeping track of vaccine development. PM Modi said that the Indian government is vaccine developers and manufacturers across the world. He stated, "Government of India is keeping track of each development in vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisations and international companies." COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UNICEF Working with Over 350 Partners to Deliver Coronavirus Vaccines to 92 Countries.

PM Modi said that people should not be careless. He asked people to be alert so that transmission of COVID-19 could be curbed and the positivity rate should be brought under five percent. PM Modi said, "Seeing good recovery rates, many think virus is weak & they'll recover soon, this has led to rampant carelessness... Those working on vaccine are doing it, but we need to focus on ensuring that people are alert & transmission is curbed. We've to bring positivity rate under five percent."

He added that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates because of the joint efforts. During the virtual meeting, PM Modi said that his government is focusing on making oxygen and ventilators available.

The Prime Minister stated, "There is also a focus on making oxygen and ventilators available. We are trying to make the medical colleges and district hospitals self-sufficient in oxygen generation. Efforts underway to establish more than 160 oxygen generation plants in the country."

Recently, reports surfaced that Covishield, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), may get emergency authorisation from the Indian government in December if final-stage trials show positive results. The report was published by Bloomberg quoting Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), as saying.

