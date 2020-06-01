India News | Modi Wishes Armenian PM, Family Speedy Recovery from Coronavirus

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery from COVID-19, saying India stands with Armenia in the fight against the pandemic.

According to reports, the Armenian prime minister and his family have tested positive for coronavirus.

"In this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, wishing Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery," Modi tweeted.

India stands with Armenia in the fight against COVID-19, the prime minister said.

