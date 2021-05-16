Puducherry, May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished speedy recovery to Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

A release from the office of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday that the PM had telephoned her on Saturday and enquired about the health of Rangasamy.

Rangasamy was inducted as the CM of the Union Territory to head an NDA ministry here on May 7.

However, he tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai a couple of days later.

Rangasamy, who is the leader of the AINRC headed NDA alliance here alone was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7 pending the induction of other Ministers belonging to his party and the BJP.

The Prime Minister also acquainted himself with the management of COVID 19 in the Union Territory and other details such as positivity rate, availability of oxygen beds in hospitals, the vacancy status, health care and availability of medicines for patients, the release said.

During his the telephonic conversation, he alsoassured that the Centre was always willing to extend all support over and above that had already been provided, it added.

The Lt Governor expressed her gratitude to central government for providing life saving equipment and services she had requested.

