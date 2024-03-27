Gorakhpur, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan on Wednesday said the 'M-Y' or Modi-Yogi factor will ensure the party's victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the 'M-Y' factor refers to Muslims and Yadavs who are considered to be non-BJP voters.

"People keep asking me about the M-Y factor and that they will not vote for the BJP. But there is a very prominent M-Y factor in the country and that is the Modi-Yogi factor," said Kishan, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"This M-Y factor will ensure BJP's victory in all the 80 seats in the state," Kishan, who has been fielded again from Gorakhpur by the BJP, told reporters here.

People from every community have benefited from the policies of the BJP, Kishan said, adding, "This is the real Ram Rajya."

"You all must note that India is going to be the third largest economy in the world, Narendra Modi will become the PM for the third time, and the NDA will win 400 seats in the country and all 80 seats in UP," he said.

