Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 11 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal on Monday reviewed the first day of rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations at Shaheed (Shaurya Chakra) Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6, Mohali.

Applauding the performances of students, NCC cadets, and school band teams, Mittal urged participants to present the cultural programme in a way that embodies national pride, promotes harmony and peace, and conveys a strong message of unity and integrity. She noted that India's rich and diverse culture has consistently safeguarded the nation's honour.

Later, in a meeting with officials from various departments, the Deputy Commissioner assessed preparations and reiterated the need for a proactive approach to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. She announced that Punjab Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian will be the Chief Guest on August 15. The final rehearsal (dry run) is scheduled for August 13 at 9:00 am.

This year's celebrations will feature tableaux highlighting the state's flagship programmes and welfare schemes, alongside the traditional March Past and cultural performances. Students from G.D. Goenka Public School, Satluj World Public School, St. Stephen's School, Paragon School, Shiwalik Public School, and The Millennium School will present the cultural segment.

The March Past will include NCC cadets from Government College, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Laxmi Tara Rathore Public School, and Mata Sahib Kaur Public School, along with school bands from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sohana, and School of Eminence, Phase 3B1. Special children from the School of Eminence (Government Primary School), Phase 3B1, will have the honour of reciting the National Anthem to conclude the event.

DSP Jatinder Singh Chauhan, DSP PBI/Homicide, Mohali, will lead the parade, which will include contingents from Punjab Police (male and female wings), NCC cadets, and school bands.

Among those present during the review meeting were ADCs Geetika Singh, Sonam Chaudhary, and Anmol Singh Dhaliwal; ACA GMADA Amarinder Singh Malhi; SP (Headquarters) Ramandeep Singh; SDM Damandeep Kaur; AC (G) Dr. Ankita Kansal; and Principal Gurinderjit Kaur. (ANI)

