Patna (Bihar) [India], November 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the historic 10th time.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Yadav said, "After getting a historic mandate in Bihar, we have all come from different states to witness the oath-taking ceremony. I congratulate CM Nitish Kumar, and I am hopeful that Bihar will progress under his leadership."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also conveyed his greetings to Nitish Kumar on assuming office as Chief Minister of Bihar once again, marking his 10th term at the helm of the state government.

In a message posted on X, the Vice President said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Warm wishes to him and all the newly sworn-in ministers as they assume their responsibilities."

The post further read, "May their collective leadership usher in a new phase of sustained growth, good governance, inclusive development, and prosperity of Bihar. Wishing them success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state."

Alongside the Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to Nitish Kumar and the new Bihar government shortly after the JD(U) chief took oath at Patna's Gandhi Maidan earlier in the day.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the 10th time. BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath.

A total of 25 ministers took oath as part of the new NDA-led Cabinet, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

The ceremony was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which has previously hosted Nitish Kumar's swearing-ins in 2005, 2010, and 2015. The venue also holds political significance as the site where Jayaprakash Narayan called for a "total revolution" in 1974.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were seen as a crucial test for Nitish Kumar, who has remained a central figure in the state's politics for nearly two decades. The 74-year-old leader has served as Chief Minister since 2005, barring a brief nine-month interval in 2014-15. (ANI)

